Teams Gear Up For The 66th Annual Purdue Grand Prix

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue Grand Prix is just around the corner here in West Lafayette. The race is arguably the biggest event on campus every spring. The long standing tradition will head into its 66th year at Purdue.
With 62 cars competing this year, this will be the biggest race ever.
While the numbers on the track have gone up, that won't be the case in the stands.
The biggest change to this year's race is how many people will be able to attend.
"Something we are doing this year is really taking steps to limit that capacity with our ticket sales," said Sami DeLey, Purdue Grand Prix Foundation President. "And we are also going to do kind of bag checks to make sure people aren't bringing anything in here that they aren't supposed to a well."
The race will take place Saturday April 22nd.
The track is located right behind Alexander Field at the intersection of McCormick and Cherry streets.