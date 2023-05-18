Teal Road, South Fourth Street intersection to fully close

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A complete road closure is coming to a busy intersection.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says the Teal Road intersection with South Fourth Street and Poland Hill Road will close June 1.
It's part of the state's multi-million dollar Teal Road reconstruction project stretching to Sagamore Parkway.
The official detour follows U.S. 231 to State Road 28 and back to U.S. 52.
The intersection is expected to reopen in early August, weather permitting.
The entire Teal Road project, operated by Rieth Riley Construction, is expected to finish up in October of next year.