TCHD temporarily out of Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster shots

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — You may have to wait if you're planning to get your Moderna bivalent booster shot at the Tippecanoe County Health Department.
The department received 300 doses of Pfizer and 300 doses of Moderna bivalent boosters from the state last week.
They are out of the Moderna bivalent booster right now and currently are not able to reorder.
The Pfizer booster is still available and can be given to ages 12 and older.
You are not able to get it if it has been less than two months since your last dose or booster.
These boosters can not be used for first or second doses.