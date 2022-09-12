 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TCHD temporarily out of Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster shots

  • 0
Updated Covid-19 booster shots could be available in September

Registered Nurse Mariam Salaam administers the Pfizer booster shot at a Covid vaccination and testing site in Los Angeles on May 5. Moderna and Pfizer booster shots updated to target Omicron subvariants could be available in early fall.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — You may have to wait if you're planning to get your Moderna bivalent booster shot at the Tippecanoe County Health Department.

The department received 300 doses of Pfizer and 300 doses of Moderna bivalent boosters from the state last week.

They are out of the Moderna bivalent booster right now and currently are not able to reorder.

The Pfizer booster is still available and can be given to ages 12 and older.

You are not able to get it if it has been less than two months since your last dose or booster.

These boosters can not be used for first or second doses.

Tags

Recommended for you