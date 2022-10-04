TCHD receiving another Moderna vaccine shipment

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Health Department is getting another shipment of Moderna's most recent COVID vaccine.
The bivalent booster will arrive from the state Department of Health this week. It's scheduled to be available on Thursday.
The Pfizer bivalent booster is also available. The Pfizer boosters are approved for people 12 and up.
The Moderna is approved for 18 and older.
Both require a minimum of two months since the last dose or booster was received.
Neither can be used as a first or second primary vaccine.