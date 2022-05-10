 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant
Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into the weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday morning and continue falling to 8.6 feet Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

TCHD adds new administrator and school liaison

  • 0
Tippecanoe County Health Department

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new administrator is on board at the Tippecanoe County Health Department.

Amy Erwin comes from a background in career and technical education at area career cooperatives.

She recognizes county health department administrators statewide became high-profile positions during the pandemic.

As News 18 reported, previous administrator Khala Hochstedler quit the job, citing high stress, long hours and low pay.

Erwin says she's ready for the challenge and hopes to transition the health department to normal, post-pandemic operations.

"Our goal is return to quote-unquote normal and even though COVID is here, we will be able to move forward," Erwin says.

Erwin has a master's degree from Purdue University.

She says she's leaning on the expertise of health department staff to hit the ground running.

One of Irwin's first initiatives as administrator is to add a full-time liaison to Lafayette School Corporation.

It's part of a grant creating similar positions in counties across the state.

Amanda Balser, executive assistant with the health department, says the pandemic put children behind on immunizations, as well as vision and hearing screenings.

The liaison will serve as a point-person between LSC and the health department to get students back up to speed.

"This is a grant to get back on track from COVID, to return to a new normal," Balser says.

The health department also plans to host student health fairs and after-school vaccine clinics.

Balser says it's all in hopes of cutting into pandemic-related deficits.

