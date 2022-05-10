TCHD adds new administrator and school liaison

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new administrator is on board at the Tippecanoe County Health Department.
Amy Erwin comes from a background in career and technical education at area career cooperatives.
She recognizes county health department administrators statewide became high-profile positions during the pandemic.
As News 18 reported, previous administrator Khala Hochstedler quit the job, citing high stress, long hours and low pay.
Erwin says she's ready for the challenge and hopes to transition the health department to normal, post-pandemic operations.
"Our goal is return to quote-unquote normal and even though COVID is here, we will be able to move forward," Erwin says.
Erwin has a master's degree from Purdue University.
She says she's leaning on the expertise of health department staff to hit the ground running.
One of Irwin's first initiatives as administrator is to add a full-time liaison to Lafayette School Corporation.
It's part of a grant creating similar positions in counties across the state.
Amanda Balser, executive assistant with the health department, says the pandemic put children behind on immunizations, as well as vision and hearing screenings.
The liaison will serve as a point-person between LSC and the health department to get students back up to speed.
"This is a grant to get back on track from COVID, to return to a new normal," Balser says.
The health department also plans to host student health fairs and after-school vaccine clinics.
Balser says it's all in hopes of cutting into pandemic-related deficits.