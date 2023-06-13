Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party Coming To Loeb Stadium

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-- On Tuesday July 27th Lafayette Parks and Recreation is hosting a Taylor Swift laser dance party at Loeb Stadium.
Unfortunately, Taylor Swift herself will not be in attendance. But, all of her hits from every Taylor Era will.
The show will be a 90 minute set with a DJ and synchronized Laser show.
The Lafayette Parks and Recreation marketing Manager, Samantha Havile says they are doing tickets different from normal for the dance party.
"For this one you are either going to pay to be on the concourse level or you can actually pay to be down on the field and be up close and personal." Havile said.
