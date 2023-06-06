Taste of Tippecanoe releases updated vendor list

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — With just 10 days away from the 2023 TASTE of Tippecanoe, an updated vendor list has been released.
The TASTE of Tippecanoe is scheduled for Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 6 p.m. until midnight. The event will feature two stages with top musicians and performers from Indiana.
The Entertainment Committee for the TASTE of Tippecanoe has put together a stellar group of performers representing all different genres of music.
The TASTE is presented by The Arts Federation. TAF is an arts council that provides educational opportunities in the visual, performing, and literary arts, outreach programs for both underserved communities and youth, and funding for capital and operational expenses to fellow arts organizations region-wide.
