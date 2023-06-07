 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Wednesday...June 7th and Thursday... June 8th for all central
Indiana counties...

Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults,
and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Taste of Tippecanoe releases event map

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- You can finally start planning your June 17th evening as the Taste of Tippecanoe officials have released their map for this year's event.

Each street marks a zone that also labels each booth with its corresponding number.

There will also be two Art zones and a Light zone that will have extra activities for people to try. Each Art zone will have its own theme such as spray paint art, then the Light zone will be a place for DJs to perform while focusing on the EDM and Chicago House music genres.

Members of the Greater Lafayette Dance Collective will also be performing during the Taste in the Art zones. But you will also see them in other areas of the event while dressed in fun summer and water-themed costumes.

But if you want to see everything that there is to offer you will need to head to the Taste of Tippecanoe's website to buy your tickets and plan your route.

