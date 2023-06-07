Taste of Tippecanoe releases event map

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- You can finally start planning your June 17th evening as the Taste of Tippecanoe officials have released their map for this year's event.
Each street marks a zone that also labels each booth with its corresponding number.
There will also be two Art zones and a Light zone that will have extra activities for people to try. Each Art zone will have its own theme such as spray paint art, then the Light zone will be a place for DJs to perform while focusing on the EDM and Chicago House music genres.
Members of the Greater Lafayette Dance Collective will also be performing during the Taste in the Art zones. But you will also see them in other areas of the event while dressed in fun summer and water-themed costumes.
But if you want to see everything that there is to offer you will need to head to the Taste of Tippecanoe's website to buy your tickets and plan your route.