Tar Spot Identified in Indiana

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A disease impacting corn has been found in Tippecanoe County.
Tar spot was found in Indiana in July.
Purdue Extension Field Crop Pathologist Darcy Telenko says it was an early find compared to previous years.
“We know it’s going to come in every year, it just depends when. So when we first found it, it’s early again. So then the question is are we going to have those environmental conditions to see it continue to develop in the crop canopy.”
Tar spot has been identified in 18 counties in Indiana. That includes Tippecanoe, Carroll, Howard and Benton.
“It goes after the corn that’s looking the best out there,” said Telenko. “We were fighting drought more than water recently, but we did have some good rainfalls that have saved the crop in some areas but that also triggered the disease.”
In order for Tar spot to take off, Telenko says it needs humid conditions with hours of leaf wetness.
“We also see that it needs a fluctuation,” said Telenko. “So it needs the leaves to be wet and then dry off and then wet again.”
One small black dot of Tar spot can rapidly spread within a short period of time.
Telenko says it can cause a lot of damage and lead to yield loss.
“If it’s able to get up into the upper canopy and we have 5% or more infection up there we can see significant yield losses,” said Telenko. “In severe years we’ve documented anywhere from 20 to 60 bushel yield loss per acre.”
Telenko and her team encourage farmers to use the Tar Spot app on their phone if you find tar spot in your field.
The app allows farmers to make a list of all of their fields.
“The neat thing about this is once you get your fields that you’re interested in you can actually go in and it’ll pull up a map and it’ll update daily,” said Telenko.
The app will show weather conditions and if they’re favorable for tar spot.
It’ll also help farmers make informed decisions about if a fungicide is necessary.
“We have tables available,” said Telenko. “There’s information available on efficacy on the various fungicides for controlling it.”
Right now Telenko says farmers need to be scouting their fields.
If you’ve had tar spot before, it will come back if the conditions continue to be favorable.
“The first thing is to know if it’s on your farm,” said Telenko. “Then look and scout your corn to see it you can find it and then you can make that informed decision if a fungicide is necessary.
If you would like to learn more about tar spot in Indiana, click here.