Tapawingo Park Celebrates Juneteenth

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tapawingo Park just got through celebrating Juneteenth.
The event occurred earlier today at noon, where multiple artists and speakers lent their thoughts and talents to the day.
This was the fourth-year for the event.
This year's theme for the celebration is 'freedom to thrive.'
There were performances from the community choir, an interactive art show, loctician styling competitions, and stepping competitions.
Along with drum circles, live art classes, the resource fair, and of course: food.
Event Coordinator Ebony Barrett shared just how much this event meant to her and the community.
"It's an opportunity for us to celebrate African American culture authentically, and...what I love about doing this program and working with this team is that it's organic, it's 'grassroots,' it's 'what do we want this to look like at our community and making some space to celebrate each other and create it. The community's support has been really overwhelming. Folks from across all of Greater Lafayette area have helped us put this together, which was a pretty fantastic [feature] this year considering the programming that we had to offer this year. And so, I'm overjoyed with the amount of support we have gotten," she said.
Next year's Juneteenth Celebration is said to be located at Columbia Park in Lafayette.
For more information about Juneteenth and donations, click here.