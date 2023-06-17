 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday, June 17 for
the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery,
Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion,
Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan,
Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe, Brown, Bartholomew,
Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence, Jackson, Jennings

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors, are expected to produce conditions where
high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Tapawingo Park Celebrates Juneteenth

The crowd enjoying all the Juneteenth Celebration had to offer.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tapawingo Park just got through celebrating Juneteenth.

The event occurred earlier today at noon, where multiple artists and speakers lent their thoughts and talents to the day.

This was the fourth-year for the event.

This year's theme for the celebration is 'freedom to thrive.'

There were performances from the community choir, an interactive art show, loctician styling competitions, and stepping competitions.

Along with drum circles, live art classes, the resource fair, and of course: food.

Event Coordinator Ebony Barrett shared just how much this event meant to her and the community.

"It's an opportunity for us to celebrate African American culture authentically, and...what I love about doing this program and working with this team is that it's organic, it's 'grassroots,' it's 'what do we want this to look like at our community and making some space to celebrate each other and create it. The community's support has been really overwhelming. Folks from across all of Greater Lafayette area have helped us put this together, which was a pretty fantastic [feature] this year considering the programming that we had to offer this year. And so, I'm overjoyed with the amount of support we have gotten," she said.

Next year's Juneteenth Celebration is said to be located at Columbia Park in Lafayette.

For more information about Juneteenth and donations, click here.

