Taking a look back on the Purdue Women's Basketball 2022-23 season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Women’s Basketball ended its season exactly one week ago today. The Boilermakers played their last game in the first four of the NCAA Tournament. A place where no one thought they’d be at the very start of the year.
Going into the NCAA Tournament, head coach Katie Gearlds said, “There was nobody outside of our locker room that thought Purdue was going to make the NCAA Tournament. And if you are you’re lying to yourself. If you said you did, you’re lying to yourself. Because there’s not one single soul, one single person walking this earth that believed Purdue was going to be in the NCAA Tournament outside of our locker room.”
The belief in the locker room, coupled with the team's theme of being hard to beat is what untimely sent Purdue to the First Four in the NCAA Tournament.
This squad boasted a 19-11 overall record, which featured nine big ten wins. Those wins were the most in-conference wins the gold and black have had since the 2017 season.
This was something that could only be accomplished with the players that were on the court this year.
Gearlds said, “ [We have] just a group of fighters that believed in each other and believed in what we were trying to get them to do. And they never quit.”
The theme of never quitting definitely showed this season more than one time.
The Boilers were able to take down two top-ranked opponents on the road, come from behind to take the win in several games and bounce back from tough losses with big-time wins.
Gearlds said this is a year that she will remember for a while with a team, she’ll never forget.
She said, “I wasn’t supposed to be their coach 18 months ago. And from day 1 they believed in me, and that’s why we’re here. From day 1 they believed in me, they believed in each other, and they’re fighters. And forever this group, I don’t care what happens, this group will always be my favorite Purdue team.”
As head coach Gearlds said, this will be a team that goes down in Purdue Women’s Basketball history.
This is a team that put the Boilermakers back in the national spotlight.
A team that believed in themselves, and made others do the exact same thing.