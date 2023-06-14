Taking a look at Combat Cookies

DAYTON, Ind. (WLFI) -- The Taste of Tippecanoe is only three days away so we here at WLFI are taking a closer look every day this week as we get ready for our 1 hour special happening at 6 p.m. June 17th.
Today we took a trip over to Combat Cookies located in Dayton Indiana and they are quite the organization. This non-profit works hard to help out our troops by sending them treats that help them feel motivated.
Combat Cookies was created by a couple, Brandi and Brandon Bass, who were both in the military with a combined 38 years of experience and they say that receiving anything from home, even if it was just a letter, always made them feel better. So their goal is to make sure everyone who has been deployed gets that same feeling.
Brandi says that with her love of baking, she thought it would be a great idea to be on the sending side of military care packages and began Combat Cookies in her house back in late 2017, early 2018. Then once the organization grew they moved to their own shop at the start of 2021 where they have been ever since.
Combat Cookies is also completely volunteer based