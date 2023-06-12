Taking a deeper dive into the Taste of Tippecanoe Map & Guide

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- The Taste of Tippecanoe is only five days away so we here at WLFI are taking a closer look every day this week as we get ready for our 1 hour special happening at 6 p.m. June 17th.
Today we took a closer look at the Tastes Map and Guide, it shows every single band, vendor, and artist that will be taking part in this year's event.
Officials say that Arni’s will hold its original location that they have held since the beginning of the Taste. While other restaurants like Digby's will be located next to their brick-and-mortar location and celebrating 10 years in business.
There will also be plenty of drinks for those ages 21 and older as there will be three smaller beer gardens scattered all over the event space in addition to the main beer and wine garden located on 5th Street.
But there is still so much more for everyone to discover so make sure you stick with us all week as we dive deep into the Taste of Tippecanoe, and if you would like to buy your tickets or take a look at the Map & Guide just click here.