Take your pooch for a plunge during the dog days of summer

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — If your four-legged friend wants to beat the heat during the dog days of summer, Lafayette Parks and Recreation will be hosting its annual Pooch Plunge.
The Pooch Plunge takes place at Castaway Bay from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
All dogs are required to have received their rabies vaccination, and attendees are encouraged to bring a copy of their vaccination certification.
Registration costs $10 for one dog, and an additional $5 for each additional dog per night.
You can register online or at the gate.
There will also be food vendors, pup-cups, and giveaways to enjoy.
Those who attend can also sign up for dog park memberships, including the brand-new McPaw Dog Park that will be opening later this year.