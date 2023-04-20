 Skip to main content
Take a gander: Tecumseh staff guide gaggle of geese to safety

Tecumseh staff guide geese to safety (Courtesy: LSC)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Here's a fluff story: Tecumseh Junior High School teachers and staff are taking the initiative to help our feathered-friends nest successfully.

The project is known as "Operation Gosling Rescue."

Each spring, a family of geese settles into an interior courtyard at Tecumseh.

If the geese become trapped, however, they can become vulnerable to predators in the area.

To prevent this, school staff guided a gaggle of geese, including their seven goslings, through the inside of the school so they could exit safely.

Tecumseh staff guide geese to safety (Courtesy: LSC)

You can find more pictures on the Lafayette School Corp. Facebook page

