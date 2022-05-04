TAF is making preparations for this year's Taste of Tippecanoe

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The 2022 Taste of Tippecanoe is just over a month and a half away.
The Arts Federation is working around the clock, gathering vendors and artists for this year's festival. TAF just began taking applications for volunteers on May 1st. They aren't hurting for volunteers yet, but they would appreciate having as many volunteers as possible.
The main focus of this year's festival is re-connecting Taste-goers with the organization that puts the event on. Taste organizers are hoping by brining new immersive experiences attendees can learn more about what TAF is all about.
"So we're hoping not by returning to our roots, but rather by looking at other cotemporary art and contemporary street festivals across the nation. It's how you can infuse art that isn't hanging on a wall, in a gallery, or performed on a stage, and what other types of art can we bring to downtown Lafayette," said Ann Fields Monical, the COO of The Arts Federation.
If you're concerned about more art meaning less food, don't fret. There will still be plenty of local food to enjoy; not to mention multiple local breweries and a vendor with wine sorbet.
This year's Taste is June 18th, and WLFI will preview some of the vendors. News 18 will be live the day of the event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.