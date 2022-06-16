Tactile Engineering reveals new technology to help the blind

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette engineering firm revealed technology that will revolutionize the way blind people learn, work, and play earlier on Thursday.
Tactile Engineering has developed a graphical computer tablet. The tablet includes 3,000 tiny parts that can change and act as interactive braille so users can experience animation.
CEO David Schleppenbach said that the focus of this technology is overcome an important challenge; making this available and affordable to as many people as possible.
Existing technology is very limited and very expensive," Schleppenbach said. "Either the blind person uses paper, braille, or they use a device that has one line of text only. We have the ability to display an entire array of graphics on a screen just like you would have on a tablet."
Not only will this technology benefit those who are blind, but once it takes off it can create many new Indiana jobs.