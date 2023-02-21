Syringe exchange program to move within blocks of two Lafayette schools

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County's syringe exchange program is relocating to a new part of town.
The building, an old doctor's office at 2300 Ferry Street, is in the middle of a health campus. It's also blocks away from two schools: Murdock Elementary and Sunnyside Intermediate.
The program will be taking up a small space within the office, which is the process of being purchased by non-profit Recovery Cafe, according to discussions Tuesday at a county commissioners meeting.
"We do have a new space coming soon," says Lindsey Kreps, executive director of the Recovery Cafe. "We are working and doing our due diligence in connecting all of those pieces to move forward."
Recovery Cafe is moving into the building from its officers in the Bauer Community Center.
"We really think with the right community partners who do what they do because of values, and who are in a place where they want to help people no matter what, is the correct collaboration that will meet a need in this community that has not yet been met," Kreps says.
One of those partners is the Tippecanoe County Health Department.
Health officer Dr. Greg Loomis says the syringe exchange program is outgrowing its cramped offices.
"I realized very quickly that we needed to move the program out of Lafayette transitional housing. ... Right now, the small space we're doesn't provide any privacy for the clients we have," Loomis says.
Loomis also wants to provide medication-assisted treatment at the new location.
He doesn't have concerns about children and two schools being in close proximity.
"I think that's a very fair question, but at this point, no," Loomis says.
Kreps says the question is irrelevant.
"I feel like that part of the conversation isn't relevant right now," she says.
Loomis says the health department continues to encounter misconceptions about the program.
"The whole purpose of the syringe safety program is to provide an atmosphere for these people that have substance use disorders a safe place, and we haven't been able to do that before," he says.
News 18 reached out to Lafayette School Corp. and the City of Lafayette for this story. So far, we haven't heard back.
News 18 also reached out to Bauer CEO Tristen Comegys. She provided the following statement via email:
"I think this would be an opportunity for discussion in the future because we have some internal decisions we are still making."