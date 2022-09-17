Syracuse defeats Purdue, 32-29, after huge fourth quarter

After a combined 42 points were scored in the fourth quarter, Purdue falls to Syracuse on the road.
Purdue's first away game started slow, the first points coming from a Syracuse Field goal.
Boilermakers got on the board in the first quarter when Devin Mockobee ran for a 15-yard touchdown.
Mitchell Fineran missed the PAT, and the Boilers led 6-3 at the end of the first quarter.
Purdue extended their lead before halftime when Fineran kicked a 41 yard field goal to put the Boilers up 9-3.
Syracuse took the lead in the third quarter when quarterback Garrett Shrader passed to Isaiah Jones for a touchdown.
The Orange went up 10-9.
Things got crazy in the fourth quarter when 42 total points were scored.
Purdue gained momentum first, when Aidan O'Connell found Payne Durham in the endzone for a touchdown.
The Boilers went for two, but could not complete the two point conversion.
Purdue led 15-10.
However, Syracuse got right back to work and Shrader passed to Orande Gadsen for a 46 yard touchdown.
It was the Orange's turn to go for two, and they were successful.
Syracuse went up 18-15 for the second lead-change in the fourth quarter.
Purdue tried to answer, but Aidan O'Connell could not get rid of the ball quick enough.
Syracuse's Caleb Okechukwu intercepted O'Connell's pass and ran it into the endzone for a touchdown.
It was the first turnover of the game, and Syracuse went up 25-15.
The ball was back in O'Connell's hands, and this time he found his childhood friend Charlie Jones for a 55 yard touchdown.
Syracuse only led by three.
Purdue was able to take the lead with under a minute remaining in the game thanks to O'Connell's 12 yard pass to Durham.
Syracuse did not have time on their side, but multiple Purdue penalties gave the Orange the advantage.
With seven seconds remaining, Shrader passed 25 yards to Gadsden for the game-winning touchdown.
The final score out of Upstate New York was 32-29.
Purdue sits at 1-2 on the season and will be back in action on Saturday, September 24th against FAU at Ross-Ade Stadium.