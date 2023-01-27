Sweet Revolution reopens after weeks of renovations

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A small business is back open after nearly a month of renovations.
Sweet Revolution Bake Shop opened its doors again to the public this week after undergoing a complete transformation, including new floors, hardwood countertops and display cases.
The shop opened in downtown Lafayette about six years ago.
Chef and owner Sarah McGregor says she needs more room to showcase the array of pies and pastries.
She adds the time was right for a glow-up.
"We started out with a small vision and we've been able, thankfully, to grow in this community in what we can do," she says. "Every year, it takes a new life of its own."
Sweet Revolution is located at 109 N. Fifth St. in downtown Lafayette.
It's open Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.