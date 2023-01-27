 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds this afternoon...

A strong area of low pressure moving through the Great Lakes will
create a strong pressure gradient across Central Indiana this
afternoon. This will lead to gusty winds. Winds of 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph will be expected this afternoon.
Shortly after sunset, winds will begin to diminish.

Secure loose outdoor objects and use caution if driving during
this time, especially if driving a high profile vehicle.

Sweet Revolution reopens after weeks of renovations

  • 0
Sweet Revolution Bake Shop

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A small business is back open after nearly a month of renovations.

Sweet Revolution Bake Shop opened its doors again to the public this week after undergoing a complete transformation, including new floors, hardwood countertops and display cases.

The shop opened in downtown Lafayette about six years ago.

Chef and owner Sarah McGregor says she needs more room to showcase the array of pies and pastries.

She adds the time was right for a glow-up.

"We started out with a small vision and we've been able, thankfully, to grow in this community in what we can do," she says. "Every year, it takes a new life of its own."

Sweet Revolution is located at 109 N. Fifth St. in downtown Lafayette.

It's open Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Recommended for you