SWAT team called to assist in search warrant

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The SWAT team was called out on Tuesday while executing a search warrant.
Police arrested 40-year-old Patrick Norman in the 2500 block of Meadow Drive.
According the Lafayette Police Lieutenant Justin Hartman, the SWAT team was likely called because the search warrant was considered higher risk.
Hartman says there was no standoff.
Norman was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on the following charges:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Dealing in Methamphetamine
- Possession of Paraphernalia
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of a Controlled Substance