Suspected peeping tom accused of masturbating in Lafayette home

LAFAYETE, Ind. (WLFI) — A suspected peeping tom faces a number of felony charges, including residential entry, stalking and voyeurism.
Prosecutors recently charged 19-year-old Keelan Malone in a series of break-ins this summer.
A female homeowner told police in July she caught a strange man masturbating in her home.
She called again in August to report the same man peering through her window and masturbating in her backyard.
Court documents say Malone admitted to the incidents in front of detectives last week.
He reportedly explained that he saw the woman outside her home and found her attractive.