Suspected NHK shooter pleads guilty

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — The suspected NHK shooter plead guilty Tuesday to both counts of murder.
As we've reported, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against 27-year-old Gary Ferrell.
His attorneys argue the man has an intellectual disability. There's no word yet on a possible plea deal.
Ferrell was charged with two counts of murder in connection to the August 2021 shooting at the NHK Seating plant near Frankfort.
Police say he shot and killed 21-year-old Promise Mays and her grandmother, 62-year-old Pamela Sledd, as they walked into work.