Suspect still at large after early morning shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - A suspect is still at large after a early morning shooting in Lafayette.
News 18 confirmed with the Lafayette Police Department a shooting took place on Veterans Memorial Parkway, near State Road 38 East and U.S. 52.
The area was temporarily closed, but has since reopened.
Officers found shell casings on the road when they arrived on scene.
LPD says one adult female was injured and taken to a local hospital. She's believed to be in stable condition.
Police say the suspect is at large in an unknown vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
News 18 will continue to provide updates as they become available.