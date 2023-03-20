Suspect in West Lafayette Walmart parking lot shooting arrested.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the West Lafayette Walmart.
According to WLPD, 18-year-old Cade Monroe Davies-Gaeta of Lafayette was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Monday morning. Davies-Gaeta was arrested after a search warrant was served at his home in Athens, IN.
Davies-Gaeta faces a preliminary charge of Robbery while Armed with a Deadly Weapon resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. Davies-Gaeta was also wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant through the Lafayette Police Department.