 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspect in Walmart parking lot homicide pleads guilty to murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Anthony J. Perez

Anthony Perez was announced as a person of interest in the shooting death of Casey Lewis at Walmart in Lafayette on Commerce Drive as of Sept. 6. While in prison for possession of meth in Greencastle, he sent a handwritten letter to a judge asking to change his sentence after completing an addiction recovery program. That request was granted in March. 

 By: LPD

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The suspect in a Lafayette homicide, Anthony Perez, entered a plea of guilty on Thursday.

Perez pleaded guilty to one count of murder and the firearms enhancement charges. All other counts were dropped. The sentence range for the charges is 50-85 years. 

Initially Perez's other charges included attempted kidnapping, attempted criminal confinement, as well as multiple firearm charges.

According to the court filing, Perez was a suspect in a homicide in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot on September 4. 

Perez was located several days later on September 9 in Little Rock Arkansas and taken into custody.

Recommended for you