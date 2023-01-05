Suspect in Walmart parking lot homicide pleads guilty to murder

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The suspect in a Lafayette homicide, Anthony Perez, entered a plea of guilty on Thursday.
Perez pleaded guilty to one count of murder and the firearms enhancement charges. All other counts were dropped. The sentence range for the charges is 50-85 years.
Initially Perez's other charges included attempted kidnapping, attempted criminal confinement, as well as multiple firearm charges.
According to the court filing, Perez was a suspect in a homicide in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot on September 4.
Perez was located several days later on September 9 in Little Rock Arkansas and taken into custody.