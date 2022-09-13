Suspect in Walmart parking lot homicide officially charged

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The suspect in a Lafayette homicide was officially charged on Tuesday. According to court documents, Anthony Perez was charged with the following:
- Murder (felony)
- Attempted kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon (level 3 felony)
- Attempted kidnapping resulting in serious bodily injury (level 3 felony)
- Attempted criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon (level 3 felony)
- Attempted criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury (level 3 felony)
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (level 4 felony)
- Intimidation with a deadly weapon (level 5 felony)
- Pointing a firearm (level 6 felony)
- Possession of a firearm by a domestics batterer (class A Misdemeanor)
- Unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior felony conviction (level 5 felony)
- Habitual Offender
- Unlawful use of a firearm
Court documents state on September 4 around 8:38 p.m., Lafayette police responded to a report of a shooting in the Walmart parking lot off South Street. Officers arrived and found Casey Marie Lewis had been shot. She later died at the scene.
Witnesses described a man fleeing the scene after hearing gunshots. Surveillance footage had shown Lewis and Perez shopping at the store then leaving and walking separately to a vehicle. Both left the view of the cameras but then Lewis is seen walking back onto the screen and collapsing at the back of her vehicle. A person who appears to be wearing the same clothing as Perez was wearing in the store is seen leaving the area on foot.
Inside the vehicle, detectives found a revolver which was later found to have fired rounds in the cylinder.
Perez was located several days later on Sept 9 in Little Rock Arkansas and taken into custody.
According to the court filing, Perez indicated he and Lewis were in a relationship. They had gone to Walmart on September 4 and were in the vehicle arguing. Perez said he was in the front passenger seat and Lewis was in the back of the van. Perez said Lewis was screaming at him and he was concerned it would draw attention and police would be called. During the argument, he got out a handgun from the glove box to intimidate Lewis. Perez said he fired a shot inside the van to show Lewis he was serious. However, Lewis got out of the vehicle and Perez said he fired the gun again. Perez said Lewis grabbed her back and screamed. Perez said he left the gun in the van and fled.
Perez is being held without bond.