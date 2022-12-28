Suspect in vehicle pursuit arrested, stolen vehicle recovered

WINGATE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Danville man has been arrested and a stolen vehicle was recovered following a high-speed pursuit.
According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit started just before 10:30 a.m. when a state trooper pulled over a white Ford F-150 for traveling over 100 mph around the I-74 and State Road 25 interchange near Wingate.
Troopers called off the pursuit after losing sight of the vehicle
By noon Wednesday, troopers had located the abandoned truck in Montgomery County and set up a perimeter.
They later found their suspect to be 18-year-old Keshawn Cotton of Danville, Ill.
ISP also say that Cotton provided a fake name to the state trooper, and the Ford F-150 had been reported stolen from Chicago.
Cotton was taken into custody and is currently in the Montgomery County Jail.
Cotton faces the following preliminary charges:
- Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle – Level 6 Felony
- Theft of a Vehicle – Level 6 Felony
- False Informing – Class A Misdemeanor
- False Identifying Statement – Class A Misdemeanor
- Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash – Class B Misdemeanor
- Reckless Driving – Class C Misdemeanor