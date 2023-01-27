 Skip to main content
Suspect in apartment complex shooting convicted of attempted murder

  Updated
  • 0
Antoinette Green mugshot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman faces up to 60 years in prison for firing gunshots at an employee of an apartment complex in Lafayette.

64-year-old Antoinette Green was convicted on all counts, including attempted murder, for the shooting last August at Spring Gardens apartments. She was arrested in Gary after the shooting.

Green was found guilt of:

  • Attempted Murder (F1)
  • Attempted Aggravated Battery (F3) 
  • Attempted Battery by Means of Deadly (F5) 
  • Criminal Recklessness (F5)
  • Pointing a Firearm (F6) 
  • Unlawful Use of a Firearm

Green faces a possible sentence of 25 to 60 years. A date for sentencing has not been set.

Prosecutors say Green was a former tenant of Spring Gardens and fired shots at an employee who was able to escape in a van.

