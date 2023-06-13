Suspect at large after stabbing on Lafayette's north side

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Lafayette Police are searching for a man who they say stabbed another man on the city's north side Tuesday evening.
According to Sgt. Blake Barker-Switzer, a call came in just before 6:30 p.m. about a report of a stabbing in the 2700 block of North 21st Street.
The victim is an adult male who was stabbed in the face. Barker-Switzer says the man was transported to the hospital, and adds his injuries are not life threatening.
Police have not arrested any suspects. They say they're looking for an adult male, but have not released any other details about the suspect at this time.
Anyone with information relating to the crime is asked to contact Lafayette Police at 765-807-1200, or by using the anonymous We Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.