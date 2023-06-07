Suspect arrested in Lafayette weekend stabbing.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A homeless man is charged as a Habitual Offender after being arrested for a stabbing in Lafayette.
34-year-old Bradley Beene was arrested at an apartment on South Ninth Street on Saturday.
The victim told police that he and Beene got into an argument in his apartment and Beene attacked him with a dumbbell before stabbing him in the forehead with an Exacto knife.
Beene faces two charges connected to that arrest.
Prosecutors also accuse him of being a Habitual Offender because of prior convictions both here and in Texas.