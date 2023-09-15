Suspect arrested in connection with two Lafayette shootings

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police have arrested a suspect in connection with two shootings last night.
The first shooting happened just before 6 o'clock near the area of South 18th Street and Everett Street.
Animal control officers say they saw a man on a motorcycle firing shots at two other people riding motorcycles.
Minutes later, more gunshots were reported in the 700 block of South 28th Street.
No one was hurt in either of the shootings, but a home on South 28th street was damaged.
The suspect arrested was Keylin Holly from Lafayette.
He's been charged with attempted aggravated battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.