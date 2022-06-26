Suspect arrested after armed robbery at A-1 Food Mart

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police have confirmed to News 18 that an armed robbery happened in the 3600 block of Greenbush Street in Lafayette on Sunday.
At the A-1 Food Mart, located at 3630 Greenbush Street, a male walked in around 8:30 p.m.
He then pointed a gun at the store clerk, demanded a few items and left.
There were other shoppers in the store at the time of the robbery.
Nobody was injured.
The store clerk called 911 and police found and arrested the robber with no resistance.
The suspect is currently in custody.