Suspect arrested after alleged liquor store robbery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police arrested one person suspected of robbing a liquor store and then forcing a standoff with police.
According to LPD, just before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, police received a report of a robbery at Clark Liquors on 4th Street. Police said the suspect left the scene in a blue vehicle.
Officers found the vehicle behind a Lafayette residence where the suspect was confirmed to be located.
Police then set up a perimeter around the home.
The alleged robber surrendered to police and has been arrested.