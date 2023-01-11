 Skip to main content
Suspect arrested after alleged liquor store robbery

By: Gordon Jackson

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police arrested one person suspected of robbing a liquor store and then forcing a standoff with police.

According to LPD, just before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, police received a report of a robbery at Clark Liquors on 4th Street. Police said the suspect left the scene in a blue vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle behind a Lafayette residence where the suspect was confirmed to be located.

Police then set up a perimeter around the home.

The alleged robber surrendered to police and has been arrested.

