Survive and win - Scores from around the area for boys tennis, cross country, and volleyball

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was a busy day for high school sports. We had boys tennis state finals, volleyball regional championships, and cross-country semi-state. Below we have scores from around the area.
CROSS COUNTRY SEMI-STATE:
GIRLS:
1. Valpereso
2. Morgan Township
3. Warsaw Community
BOYS:
1. Chesterton
2. Valpereso
3. Lake Central
4. West Lafayette
5. Warsaw Community
6. LaPorte
VOLLEYBALL REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS:
Class 4A
HSE def. McCutcheon, 3-1.
Class 3A
Bellmont def. Benton Central, 3-0.
Class 2A
Wapahani def. Central Catholic, 3-0.
Class 1A
Southwood def. Faith Christian, 3-1.
BOYS INDIVIDUAL STATE TENNIS:
Aaron Gu wins boys individual state championship!