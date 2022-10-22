 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Survive and win - Scores from around the area for boys tennis, cross country, and volleyball

  • 0
IHSAA logo

Photo Courtesy: IHSAA

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was a busy day for high school sports. We had boys tennis state finals, volleyball regional championships, and cross-country semi-state. Below we have scores from around the area.

CROSS COUNTRY SEMI-STATE:

GIRLS:

1. Valpereso

2. Morgan Township

3. Warsaw Community

4. Maconaquah 

5. Lake Central 

6. Crown Point 

BOYS:

1. Chesterton

2. Valpereso

3. Lake Central

4. West Lafayette

5. Warsaw Community

6. LaPorte

VOLLEYBALL REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS:

Class 4A

HSE def. McCutcheon, 3-1.

Class 3A

Bellmont def. Benton Central, 3-0.

Class 2A 

Wapahani def. Central Catholic, 3-0.

Class 1A

Southwood def. Faith Christian, 3-1.

BOYS INDIVIDUAL STATE TENNIS:

Aaron Gu wins boys individual state championship!

Tags

Recommended for you