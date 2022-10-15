 Skip to main content
Survive and win - Scores from around the area for boys tennis, cross country, boys and girls soccer, and volleyball

IHSAA logo

Photo Courtesy: IHSAA

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was a busy day for high school sports. We had boys tennis state finals, volleyball sectional championships, cross country regionals, and regional championships for boys and girls soccer. Below we have scores from around the area.

CROSS COUNTRY REGIONALS:

GIRLS:

1. West Lafayette

2. Harrison 

3. Faith Christian

4. Benton Central

5. Lafayette Jeff

Henriette Schminke claimed first place in today's race.

BOYS:

1. West Lafayette

2. Harrison

3. Clinton Prairie

4. McCutcheon

5. Frankfort

Elijah Stenberg claimed first place in today's race.

GIRLS SOCCER REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS:

Class 2A

Mishawaka Marian def. West Lafayette, 1-0.

Class 1A

Fort Wayne Canterbury def. Faith Christian, 3-2. *Penalty Kicks*

BOYS SOCCER REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS:

Class 2A

Mishawaka Marian def. West Lafayette, 2-1.

Park Tudor def. Faith Christian, 3-0.

VOLLEYBALL SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS:

Class 4A

Sectional No. 7 - McCutcheon

McCutcheon def. Harrison, 3-0.

Class 3A

Sectional No. 22 - Benton Central

Benton Central def. West Lafayette, 3-0.

Class 2A 

Sectional No. 38 - Clinton Prairie

Central Catholic def. Clinton Prairie, 3-1.

Class 1A

Sectional No. 52 - South Newton

South Newton def. Frontier, 3-1.

Sectional No. 54 - Rossville

Faith Christian def. Fountain Central, 3-0.

BOYS STATE TENNIS:

North Central def. Harrison, 3-2.

Congrats to all teams who competed today! 