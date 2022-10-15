Survive and win - Scores from around the area for boys tennis, cross country, boys and girls soccer, and volleyball

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was a busy day for high school sports. We had boys tennis state finals, volleyball sectional championships, cross country regionals, and regional championships for boys and girls soccer. Below we have scores from around the area.
CROSS COUNTRY REGIONALS:
GIRLS:
1. West Lafayette
2. Harrison
3. Faith Christian
4. Benton Central
5. Lafayette Jeff
Henriette Schminke claimed first place in today's race.
BOYS:
1. West Lafayette
2. Harrison
3. Clinton Prairie
4. McCutcheon
5. Frankfort
Elijah Stenberg claimed first place in today's race.
GIRLS SOCCER REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS:
Class 2A
Mishawaka Marian def. West Lafayette, 1-0.
Class 1A
Fort Wayne Canterbury def. Faith Christian, 3-2. *Penalty Kicks*
BOYS SOCCER REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS:
Class 2A
Mishawaka Marian def. West Lafayette, 2-1.
Park Tudor def. Faith Christian, 3-0.
VOLLEYBALL SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS:
Class 4A
Sectional No. 7 - McCutcheon
McCutcheon def. Harrison, 3-0.
Class 3A
Sectional No. 22 - Benton Central
Benton Central def. West Lafayette, 3-0.
Class 2A
Sectional No. 38 - Clinton Prairie
Central Catholic def. Clinton Prairie, 3-1.
Class 1A
Sectional No. 52 - South Newton
South Newton def. Frontier, 3-1.
Sectional No. 54 - Rossville
Faith Christian def. Fountain Central, 3-0.
BOYS STATE TENNIS:
North Central def. Harrison, 3-2.
Congrats to all teams who competed today!