Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect until midnight
EDT Friday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Supreme Court blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness program

  • Updated
  • 0
Supreme Court blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness program

People rally in support of the Biden administration's student debt relief plan in front of the the U.S. Supreme Court on February 28 in Washington, DC.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(CNN) — In a stinging defeat for President Joe Biden, the Supreme Court blocked the administration’s student loan forgiveness plan Friday, rejecting a program aimed at delivering up to $20,000 of relief to millions of borrowers struggling with outstanding debt.

The decision was 6-3 with Chief Justice John Roberts writing for the conservative supermajority.

Republican-led states and conservatives challenging the program say it amounts to an unlawful attempt to erase an estimated $430 billion of federal student loan debt under the guise of the pandemic.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN’s Katie Lobosco contributed to this report.

