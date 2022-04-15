Sunnyside nixes uniform requirement for students

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Uniforms are no longer required at Sunnyside Intermediate School effective this fall.
Under the current dress code, students at Sunnyside must wear solid-colored polo shirts and khaki pants.
The change to the dress code was approved this week at Lafayette school board meeting.
Principal Matthew Brown said in a statement to News 18 the school wants to better prepare students for the more traditional dress code at Tecumseh Junior High School.
He says enforcing the uniforms also became a distraction in classrooms.
"In having to address past dress code violations, we were losing large numbers of instructional minutes. … a large majority (of parents) were in favor of the change that modeled the junior high or that of a traditional school setting," Brown said in an email.
The new dress code requires students to avoid hats and torn clothing, among other restrictions.