Sunnyside nixes uniform requirement for students

Sunnyside Intermediate School

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Uniforms are no longer required at Sunnyside Intermediate School effective this fall.

Under the current dress code, students at Sunnyside must wear solid-colored polo shirts and khaki pants.

The change to the dress code was approved this week at Lafayette school board meeting.

Principal Matthew Brown said in a statement to News 18 the school wants to better prepare students for the more traditional dress code at Tecumseh Junior High School.

He says enforcing the uniforms also became a distraction in classrooms.

"In having to address past dress code violations, we were losing large numbers of instructional minutes. … a large majority (of parents) were in favor of the change that modeled the junior high or that of a traditional school setting," Brown said in an email.

The new dress code requires students to avoid hats and torn clothing, among other restrictions.

