Sundays with the Sheriff: Drug Take Back event and Water Safety

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith stopped by to talk about the drug take back event.
The event at Harrison High School ended up amassing 6 boxes of unused or unwanted medication; equating to 285 pounds of pills.
Sheriff Goldsmith also reminded us there is always a box to drop off drugs at the department. Lieutenant Matt Couch, the Dive Commander for the department, joined in on the conversation to talk water safety as the weather gets warmer.
"Sometimes they're not fully understanding that the bottom consistency is not the same. I mean, they might be standing in one spot and its two feet deep, then they literally just take two steps and its about a six to eight foot hole," Couch said.
Tippecanoe County parks open at dawn and close at dusk. One way to stay safe is to tell someone where you're going and when you expect to be back before getting in a body of water.