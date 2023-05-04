Summer camp season: Registration open for Little Bronchos

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It's May, which means it's time for parents to start thinking about summer camp for their kids.
The Little Bronchos Preschool is accepting registrations for Little Bronchos summer camp, which happens from June 5 to Aug. 4.
The camp is for children ages 3 to 5 and offers a fun Kindergarten experience during summer break.
Campers will go on nine field trips, tour a fire truck, meet firefighters and splash during a weekly Friday water day.
The cost is $125 a week per child and a one-time $85 field trip fee.
Little Bronchos Preschool is located at the former Linnwood Elementary School at 1415 Ball Street