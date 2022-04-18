Sudden infant deaths on the rise in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Cases of SIDS, also known as sudden infant death syndrome, are on the rise.
Health officials first sounded the alarm after three deaths in 2017.
"So that made everyone want to get that education out to the community, start up a fetal and infant mortality review program, which is what I'm doing now," said Aubrey Kitchel, West Central Indiana Fetal and Infant Mortality Review Project coordinator.
Kitchel says the numbers declined for the next three years until 2021, when six infants died of SIDS.
"So that's double the number that was initially so alarming and is what really brought this to our attention," she says.
Salina McNulty, clinical operations manager for labor and delivery at IU Health Arnett, says unsafe sleep habits are often to blame for the deaths.
"It's not all cute cuddles and happy times with family," she says. "It's very exhausting to have a baby. It's 24/7 for a long period of time."
Health experts point to the pandemic to explain the new uptick.
"Families don't have all the support they used to have," McNulty says. "With COVID especially, grandparents didn't get to be involved as much, uncles and aunts were kept at bay a bit."
"It's obvious with the deaths we're seeing in our community, we're not enough," says Marcia Cherry, director of women's and children's services at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.
Franciscan, IU Health and the local health department are partnering to distribute short, 15-to-30-second videos teaching parents about safe sleep tips.
"We need to take the initiative to move forward, to hit this with everything we can so that people hear it in as many different ways as they can," Cherry says.
"We really want people to see that messaging across the county that's the same instead of hearing one thing from one provider and another set of instructions from another provider. Just have it be the same," Kitchel says.
All nine safe sleep videos are available here.
A community baby shower is planned for 12:30-3:30 p.m. August 5 at the county central office building.