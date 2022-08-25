Students weigh in on loan forgiveness

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Student loan forgiveness has become a hot topic across the nation this week.
President Biden announced a three-part plan to help those still recovering from the pandemic who are paying student loans on Wednesday. One part of the plan, some people paying student loans will be eligible for up to $20,000 in relief.
News 18 took to Purdue's campus to ask students how they feel about the new loan forgiveness. The student News 18 spoke with asked to keep his identity private, but was willing to give his honest opinion.
"I feel like its a good idea that he's implementing that type of stuff, but I feel like it's rather unfair to those who have paid their loans from before, or those who are currently paying them off that don't qualify," he said. "But, it is a nice gesture though for those who are still struggling right now."
Private student loans will not be eligible, but all federal student loans held by the Department of Education should be able to get loan forgiveness.