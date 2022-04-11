Students react to news about PUPD Officer not charged for February incident

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - It started as an urgent call to the Purdue police. The caller claimed they saw a woman being held against her will. Officer Jon Selke arrives to the scene and sees Adonis Tuggle and declares he is going to put him in handcuffs. In the video of their interaction that went viral online, the Purdue junior can be seen lying in a mound of snow with Selke on top of him, with Tuggle yelling out for help, saying the officer was choking him.
Since then, News 18 has received this bodycam footage.
The latest development in the story had Purdue students shocked. Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings determined no charges would be filed against Officer Selke. Here is what some of them had to say:
"It seemed pretty clear that this dude was getting shoved into the snow. He didn't need to be shoved into the snow. I mean, it's kind of messed up. It seems pretty clear, so I don't know what they looked at, because that seems like not the thing a cop should do," said Purdue student Josh Zussman.
"I've talked to a lot of my friends about it. And like the main thing that we want is just for people to be more understanding and to listen to more of the Black students on campus. I feel like a lot of the times it's easy to be overshadowed because there's not that many of us. We have only a couple of safe spaces. I think in the moment it was nice because they had the meeting at town hall, and it was nice to see everyone come together to talk about it. But it's definitely disheartening because even with all the attention, it doesn't mean that you're going to change the outcome every single time," said Purdue student Taylor Graham.
"The fact that a cop can get away with such kind of brutality. It's actually pretty shocking. I, myself, as not Caucasian and of color, there's always that slight fear in your mind that you might feel discriminated against when it comes to such a scenario. And even if you're doing something completely right, it might be looked at in a different way, compared to maybe a white person doing it," said Purdue student Krish Thakur.
"I feel like a lot of the times we don't really feel like it's open for us to speak so I feel like the best thing you can do is be supportive and to listen because I mean, you don't really know what it's like to be in our shoes," said Graham.
"Everyone wants to live in a safe place and where we are should be a safe place: not just for some people, but for everyone," said Thakur.