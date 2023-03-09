Students, police to host campus safety town hall at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Student Government will host a town hall to discuss campus safety Thursday night.
The town hall happens from 6 pm to 9 pm in Lilly Hall room 1105, according to an email from Purdue Student Government.
The town hall will be lead by students and officers with Purdue University Police Department.
Speakers will focus on current campus safety plans and resources for students.
Student and law enforcement leaders organized the town hall after the recent deadly shooting at Michigan State University.