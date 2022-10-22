Students march to "Take Back the Night"

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Students marched across Purdue's campus at their annual Take Back the Night event on Friday.
The walk aims to end domestic violence, sexual violence, and interpersonal violence in all forms.
Attendees made posters and also listened to survivors' stories before the march. Students from Me Too Purdue, LGBTQ+ Student Alliance, Feminist Action Coalition for Today, RHA, and IUPUI SAFE were in attendance.
Purdue student, Anayra Maldonado thinks this event will keep growing in the future.
"The Me Too movement here at Purdue has been gaining a lot of momentum, because a lot of different sexual assault stories have been coming out," said Anayra. "So that's why I believe this is a really important event in the upcoming years, and also just to provide a space for survivors where they feel supported and uplifted."
Take Back the Night is held in over 30 countries annually.