Students learn of Purdue homicide through friends, Google

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University students continue to pay their respects to senior Varun Chheda.
They're also discussing the university's efforts to notify them about what officials are calling a "senseless and unprovoked" on-campus homicide.
As we've reported, police say Chheda's dorm mate, junior Ji Min Sha, stabbed him to death early Wednesday.
"What happened to him is really tragic and it's still honestly quite unbelievable to me," sophomore Anna Schnefke says. "It makes me (feel) better to see the community that Purdue has and all the flowers that have been laid and all the notes that have been left."
McCutcheon Hall residents tell News 18 they found out about the tragedy through friends and Google searches before receiving official word from the university.
"Yesterday, I woke around 9 o'clock-ish just get ready for class and I looked at my phone and I saw a text from my friend, just saying, 'Hey, have you heard the news?'" Luis Garcia says. "I looked up Purdue news on Google and I found out what had happened."
"Somebody came into the bathroom and had their phone and was like, 'Did you hear someone got murdered last night?'" Ryan Mittman says. "To be honest, I thought it was a joke."
Police say Sha called 911 after the stabbing and never posed a threat to the community.
"Since the suspect was caught right away and detained, I don't feel that mass alert was necessarily needed," Schnefke says.
"I definitely think a little more could have been done," Garcia says. "Maybe just another follow-up email or something like that. ... At least, the way I found out, that was enough for me."
Now, a somber atmosphere envelops campus.
"It was really eerie walking out that morning when I was going to class because it just felt like dead silent," Mittman says.
After a late-night vigil Wednesday at the block-P statue, students continue to gather at a campus landmark to leave flowers and notes, keeping the memory of a peer alive.
"While I do not know him, I want to remember him as more than just a victim of this awful crime, and try to know who he was and what he left behind," Schnefke says.
Sha remains booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder. Formal charges could be filed as early as Friday.