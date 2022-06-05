Student wins Indiana Sheriff's Association Scholarship

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — It's Sunday, and you know what that means. Another Sunday with the Sheriff.
This week Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith brought with him a special guest; the recipient of the Indiana Sheriff's Association Scholarship.
A Harrison High School graduate was awarded $750. The scholarship is given annually to students looking to pursue criminal justice. Sheriff Goldsmith and a committee decided to award the scholarship to Spencer, a Harrison High School graduate. He said he wants to pursue law enforcement to have a dynamic career.
"I didn't want it (my career) to be a desk job," Spencer said. "So, something that was up and active and moving, and also serving. I feel like I've also had a big influence in serving in my life. So that kind of led me to law enforcement."