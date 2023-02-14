Student Reactions to Michigan State Shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Last night's school shooting in Lansing, Michigan left many students unsettled with the situation. Some described it as "ridiculous".
Although the incident happened up in Michigan, this one hits a little too close to home down here in Indiana.
Many of the Purdue students have friends or even family members who attend Michigan State.
Tyler Wisniewski, a senior at Purdue, said there was one person on his mind when he heard the news.
"Of course it was alarming. The first thing I thought of, I actually found out through my friends brother. My friend goes to Michigan State," he said. "The first thing that I thought of was oh my god is he ok? Is he hurt or anything? I was just texting with my friend and getting updates from him."
That doesn't mean the trend has not stopped. Students feel as though this is happening all too often. They are constantly seeing and hearing about school shootings and they say they're tired of it.
"It's become like it's a normal thing. It almost felt like I was supposed to be seeing it in the news. Like it was something that should be happening. I'm just really tired of it, and seeing it every other day is pretty annoying," Wisniewski said.
He said that he is thankful for the safety and the community at Purdue. He feels safe when he is at school.