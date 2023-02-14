Student Reactions to Michigan State Shooting

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...All of central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&