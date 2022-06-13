LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- Westbound Greenbush Street is closed between Sagamore Parkway and 29th Street due to a water main break. Eastbound Greenbush Street is reportedly still open for traffic. Crews are working to fix the break. No cause for the break has yet been reported. Lafayette Police and city works crews ask that you use caution when travelling in the area. You're encouraged to use a different route if possible.
Street closed due to water main break
- by: Ryan Delaney
-
- Updated
- 0
Ryan Delaney
