Street closed due to water main break

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
105 expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values
up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
105 expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values
up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Street closed due to water main break

  • Updated
  • 0
traffic alert generic

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- Westbound Greenbush Street is closed between Sagamore Parkway and 29th Street due to a water main break. Eastbound Greenbush Street is reportedly still open for traffic. Crews are working to fix the break. No cause for the break has yet been reported. Lafayette Police and city works crews ask that you use caution when travelling in the area. You're encouraged to use a different route if possible. 