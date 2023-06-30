 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect until midnight
EDT Friday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Storms packing high winds buffet Indiana, Illinois, cutting power to more than 400,000 customers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Strong storms packing winds gusting as high as 70 mph (112.65 kilometers per hour) buffeted Indiana and Illinois on Thursday, cutting power to more than 400,000 customers at times.

The storms toppled semitrailers on highways and blew tree limbs into power lines and onto houses and cars, causing sporadic damage, news outlets reported.

The National Weather Service said it measured a 70 mph wind gust near Indianapolis International Airport at 3:47 p.m. EDT.

Shortly before 6 pm EDT, Ameren Illinois reported more than 175,000 customers without service, Duke Energy tallied more than 147,000 customers in central and southern Indiana in the dark, AES Indiana said more than 49,000 customers in the Indianapolis area had no power, and City Water, Light and Power in Springfield, Illinois, tallied more than 34,000 customers without service.

